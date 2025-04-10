5 stylish sari ideas inspired by celebrities
Saris are an integral part of Indian fashion, with their elegance and versatility.
Here, we look at five celebrity sari styles, reimagined for everyday wear.
Get some inspiration to incorporate these iconic looks into your daily ensembles, without compromising on comfort or style.
These renditions honor tradition yet blend classic and contemporary elements for an easily wearable closet addition.
Classic elegance
'Devdas' inspired sari
The Devdas inspired sari is all about the rich fabric and intricate embroidery.
For everyday wear, go for light materials like cotton or linen with understated embroidery to keep the elegance intact but make it comfortable.
The trick is to keep the color palette soft and muted, and let the intricate designs do the talking without overpowering the look.
Modern twist
Priyanka Chopra's red carpet look
Priyanka Chopra's red carpet sari looks are usually all about bold colors and contemporary designs.
To bring this style into everyday wear, opt for saris in vibrant hues but with simpler patterns or prints.
Team them up with minimalistic blouses to strike a balance in the whole look while still looking modern.
Traditional touch
Rekha's Kanjeevaram style
Rekha's love for Kanjeevaram saris, with their rich silk and gold zari work, is legendary.
However, to make this style more everyday-friendly, opt for lightweight silk blends that give the same traditional look without the weight or bulk.
This way, the saris are practical enough to be worn every day, but still feel and look luxurious. They make the perfect mix of tradition and comfort.
Subtle sophistication
Deepika Padukone's minimalist approach
Deepika Padukone is a fan of minimalist saris, and we can't deny how clean lines and sense of understated elegance she gives us.
To incorporate this aesthetic in your daily wear, pick saris of solid colors or with basic geometric patterns.
Choose breathable fabrics like cotton or chiffon, to keep you comfortable all day long. This makes your look sophisticated, yet practical.
Contemporary blend
Sonam Kapoor's fusion fashion
Sonam Kapoor is another source of inspiration for fusion fashion. She has a knack for mixing traditional with modern sensibilities.
For a daily version of her style, play with quirky draping styles or accessorize your sari with stylish belts or statement jewelry.
Make something cool yet comfortable.