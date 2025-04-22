Don't like crunches? Do these exercises instead
What's the story
Building a strong core is imperative for fitness and stability.
While crunches are a common pick, they aren't the only way to achieve a toned midsection.
Here are seven effective exercises that can strengthen your core without having to do traditional crunches.
They engage multiple muscle groups, offering a holistic workout that improves balance and posture.
Here's a look at some exercises you can try for a stronger core.
Stability
Plank variations
Planks are the best to engage the entire core, obliques, and lower back.
Start with a basic forearm plank, making sure your body forms a straight line from head to heels.
For a greater challenge, opt for side planks or plank jacks to up the intensity and engage different muscle groups.
Holding each variation for thirty seconds to one minute significantly improves core strength over time.
Rotation
Russian twists
Russian twists target the oblique muscles, improving rotational strength and stability.
Sit on the floor with your knees bent and feet flat.
Lean back a little (while keeping your spine straight) and twist your torso from side to side with a weight or medicine ball (if you wish).
Perform 10 to 15 reps per side to really get those muscles working.
Elevation
Leg raises
Leg raises hits the lower abs perfectly without putting stress on the neck or back like crunches do.
Lie flat on your back with legs extended straight up in the air.
Slowly lower them down until they hover just above the ground before lifting them again in controlled movements.
Repeat this 10 times per set.
Balance
Bird dog exercise
The bird dog exercise is excellent for improving your balance while strengthening your abdominal as well as lower back muscles at the same time.
Start by getting onto all fours (hands under shoulders), then extend opposite arm forward and leg backward at the same time.
Hold briefly before switching sides.
Repeat eight times per side, ensuring proper form throughout each repetition.
Agility
Mountain climbers
Mountain climbers provide an intense cardio workout while also working on core muscles effectively.
Start in high plank position, then alternate bringing knees toward chest quickly but in a controlled manner.
This movement engages abs deeply, helping build endurance, too.
Perform these fast-paced moves continuously, aiming for around 20 reps per set, depending upon the fitness level achieved so far within the training regimen itself.