Discover Cornwall's oldest coastal routes
What's the story
Cornwall, England, is where some of the world's most ancient coastal paths are located, offering breathtaking views and a peek into history.
These paths have been walked for centuries and are an excellent opportunity to explore the natural beauty and the historical significance of the region.
From rugged cliffs to serene beaches, these trails are a testament to Cornwall's rich heritage and stunning landscapes.
Path highlights
South West Coast Path highlights
The South West Coast Path is among England's longest walking trails, spanning over 630 miles.
In Cornwall, it takes you through varied landscapes such as dramatic cliffs, sandy beaches, and charming fishing villages. You can enjoy portions of Land's End or Lizard Point for the iconic views.
The path is well-marked with signposts, making it easy to navigate for both experienced hikers and casual walkers.
Historical sites
Historical sites along the way
Along these coastal paths also lie several historical sites that narrate tales of Cornwall's past.
Tintagel Castle is associated with Arthurian legends, whereas St Michael's Mount gives a glimpse into the medieval times.
Several old mining sites dot the landscape as a reminder of Cornwall's industrial heritage.
Visiting these places gives a better perspective on how history shaped this place.
Wildlife watching
Wildlife watching opportunities
Cornwall's coastal paths aren't only about views; they also make for an excellent wildlife watching experience.
Seals are often spotted lounging on rocks or swimming near shorelines, and several seabirds nest along cliff edges during breeding seasons.
Dolphins can sometimes be seen frolicking offshore, making it an exhilarating experience for nature lovers.
Walking tips
Tips for walking safely
When venturing through these old trails, safety should be paramount, particularly since they can be so rough at times:
Wear good shoes, appropriate clothes, check weather reports beforehand, keep enough water, snacks, a map, a compass, a mobile phone, and have someone aware of your route and return time.
Don't forget to respect local wildlife and the environment by sticking to designated trails and not littering.