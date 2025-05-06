Cliffside hikes: Hidden trails with stunning views
What's the story
Exploring hidden cliffside trails is a great way to see nature's beauty from a height.
These trails, usually hidden from the bustling tourist hot spots, offer hikers the best panoramic views and a sense of peace.
Be it an experienced hiker or a casual walker, these trails are sure to leave you with an unforgettable experience.
Here are some amazing cliffside trails offering breathtaking views and an escape into nature's serenity.
Blue Ridge
Trail in the Blue Ridge Mountains
The Blue Ridge Mountains are home to some hidden gems for hiking aficionados. One such trail sits inside the Pisgah National Forest.
The trail promises sweeping views of rolling hills and dense forests.
The path is moderately challenging, making it ideal for seasoned trekkers and those seeking a bit of adventure.
The best time to visit is in autumn, when the foliage turns vibrant.
Big Sur
Coastal path in Big Sur
Big Sur's coastal paths are famous for their dramatic ocean views and rugged cliffs.
A lesser-known trail here gives hikers unobstructed vistas of the Pacific Ocean crashing against rocky shores below.
The trail meanders through wildflower meadows and offers occasional sightings of local wildlife.
It's advisable to start early in the morning to avoid crowds and enjoy cooler temperatures.
Cinque Terre
Scenic route in Cinque Terre
Cinque Terre in Italy is home to stunning cliffside trails that link its enchanting villages.
One of these trails offers stunning views of terraced vineyards falling toward the Mediterranean Sea.
The trek isn't too difficult to navigate, which makes it accessible for most visitors, but is still a mind-blowing experience at every step.
Cliffs of Moher
Pathway along Ireland's Cliffs of Moher
Ireland's Cliffs of Moher come with an insane pathway hugging its dramatic coastline.
Walkers get to experience towering cliffs plunging into turbulent waters below. They revel in panoramic vistas extending far beyond sightlines on clear days.
The ideal time is spring. Wildflowers bloom along pathways making natural beauty even more stunning. You're not confronted by overwhelming crowds either.
Always exercise caution near edges as high winds are sometimes encountered here too.