What's the story

Exploring hidden cliffside trails is a great way to see nature's beauty from a height.

These trails, usually hidden from the bustling tourist hot spots, offer hikers the best panoramic views and a sense of peace.

Be it an experienced hiker or a casual walker, these trails are sure to leave you with an unforgettable experience.

Here are some amazing cliffside trails offering breathtaking views and an escape into nature's serenity.