India's spice markets: What to buy and where
What's the story
India's spice markets are a sensory delight, presenting a rich tapestry of colors, aromas, and flavors.
These bustling bazaars are not just places to buy spices but also cultural hubs where history and tradition blend seamlessly.
From the aromatic lanes of Kerala to the vibrant stalls in Rajasthan, each market offers unique experiences and products.
Looking to explore these markets? Here's what to buy.
Precious threads
Saffron: The golden spice
Saffron is another spice that is high on demand in India because of its unique flavor and color.
Mostly available in Kashmir, saffron is famous for its fine threads which make any dish rich.
While buying saffron, you should look for strands that are deep red with orange tips, as they denote good quality.
Prices depend on purity and origin, often going up to ₹500 per gram.
Golden powder
Turmeric: The versatile root
A mainstay in Indian cooking and famed for its health benefits, turmeric is another must-have.
This bright yellow spice is used fresh and dried, across several cuisines.
In Tamil Nadu or Andhra Pradesh, turmeric roots or powder are available in markets at affordable rates starting at ₹200 per kilogram.
Its earthy flavor makes it an essential addition for curries and teas.
Fragrant seeds
Cardamom: Aromatic pods
Another prized spice is cardamom, which can be found in abundance in markets across India (like Kerala's spice plantations).
Sweet-smelling and slightly spicy, cardamom pods can be used liberally in desserts and savory dishes alike.
When purchasing cardamom, choose the green pods, which are fresher than the brown ones; prices are generally around ₹1,000 per kilogram.
Pungent buds
Cloves: Intense flavor boosters
Cloves provide an intense flavor that amps up sweet and savory recipes alike.
These dried flower buds are easily available in Tamil Nadu or Karnataka's spice markets, starting from ₹600 per kg.
Prefer whole cloves with plump heads, as they retain more oil content than broken pieces do.
This guarantees maximum flavor when used while cooking.
Bark strips
Cinnamon: Sweet warmth
Adding warmth with its sweet yet spicy notes, cinnamon has become a favorite of bakers around the world who visit Indian bazaars like Delhi's Khari Baoli market.
Here, cinnamon sticks are sold at ₹300 per kilogram, depending on the quality grade chosen by buyers.
They look for authentic taste profiles without artificial additives found elsewhere in the world today.