What's the story

India's spice markets are a sensory delight, presenting a rich tapestry of colors, aromas, and flavors.

These bustling bazaars are not just places to buy spices but also cultural hubs where history and tradition blend seamlessly.

From the aromatic lanes of Kerala to the vibrant stalls in Rajasthan, each market offers unique experiences and products.

Looking to explore these markets? Here's what to buy.