For hikers: Remote villages in Turkey worth the trek
What's the story
Turkey also gives you an opportunity to explore its hidden mountain villages on foot.
These remote areas give you a taste of traditional Turkish life and culture.
Walking through these regions, you'd be able to experience Turkey's natural beauty away from tourist spots.
Here is a list of intriguing mountain villages that can be accessed by foot.
Uzungöl
Explore Uzungol's scenic beauty
Uzungol is a beautiful village in Turkey's Trabzon Province. Famous for its gorgeous lake and lush green mountains, Uzungol is a perfect place for hiking lovers.
The trails surrounding Uzungol provide stunning views as well as an opportunity to witness local wildlife.
Tourists can also meet villagers who lead a traditional life, giving you a glimpse of regional customs and practices.
Ayder
Discover Ayder's thermal springs
Ayder is yet another pretty village located in the Rize Province. Popular for its thermal springs, Ayder lures those who want to unwind in the lap of nature.
The village is enveloped in dense forests and has several walking paths leading to scenic viewpoints.
Hiking through Ayder lets travelers enjoy both the therapeutic properties of its hot springs and the tranquil beauty of its terrain.
Şirince
Visit Sirince's historic charm
Sirince is a small village located close to Selcuk, famous for its well-preserved architecture and historical significance.
A walk through Sirince is a treat, as you can explore cobblestone streets dotted with traditional houses and local shops selling handmade crafts.
The village also gives you stunning views of surrounding vineyards and olive groves, making it a delightful destination for history and culture enthusiasts.
Faralya
Experience Faralya's coastal trails
Faralya is situated near Fethiye along Turkey's southwestern coast.
This village is a gateway to some of Turkey's most stunning coastal trails, including portions of the famed Lycian Way.
Hikers can enjoy breathtaking sea views as they explore paths winding through rugged cliffs and secluded shores.
Faralya's peaceful surroundings make it ideal for those wishing to avoid crowded tourist spots.