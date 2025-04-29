Maya Angelou's favorite books: A list
What's the story
Maya Angelou was known for her poetry and autobiographical works, but the legendary writer also had an eye for fiction.
Her selections in the genre reveal her deep understanding of human experiences and the issues of society.
Angelou's choices often emphasize themes of resilience, identity, and cultural heritage.
Here are some of the notable fiction choices of Maya Angelou.
Classic Insight
'To Kill A Mockingbird' by Harper Lee
Maya Angelou loved To Kill a Mockingbird for its treatment of racial injustice and moral growth.
Set in the American South during the 1930s, the book allowed for a study of complex social issues.
The readers are introduced to themes of empathy and integrity through the gaze of young Scout Finch.
Angelou appreciated how Harper Lee treated these themes with simplicity but profound impact, making it an important choice in understanding societal dynamics.
Cultural heritage
'Their Eyes Were Watching God' by Zora Neale Hurston
Maya Angelou admired Zora Neale Hurston's Their Eyes Were Watching God for how richly it depicted African American culture and female empowerment.
Janie's journey towards self-discovery resonated with Angelou's own experiences as an African American woman navigating identity and independence.
Hurston's use of dialect and vivid storytelling captured cultural nuances that deeply influenced Angelou's appreciation for authentic representation in literature.
Empowerment narrative
'The Color Purple' by Alice Walker
Alice Walker's The Color Purple was another fiction pick that captivated Maya Angelou because of its powerful narrative on female empowerment and resilience against adversity.
Celie's transformation from oppression to self-empowerment through letters she writes over decades, aligned with themes prevalent in Angelou's own works, emphasizing strength through adversity.
The story beautifully captured personal growth amidst challenging circumstances.
Historical reflection
'Beloved' by Toni Morrison
Toni Morrison's Beloved, which delves into post-Civil War America through haunting memories, was one of Maya Angelou's favorite reads for its historical depth and emotional intensity.
The novel tackles trauma inflicted on former slaves while tackling bigger questions of memory and redemption within familial bonds—a theme very close to what many readers find compelling about both Morrison's work as well as elements found throughout much of literature Maya herself has celebrated.