Love roasted eggplant? Try these recipes
What's the story
Roasted eggplant is such a versatile ingredient that you can turn it into a number of innovative dishes.
Its smokiness and creamy texture make a great base for both old and new recipes.
From a hearty main course to a light appetizer, roasted eggplant can do it all.
Here are five creative ways to add roasted eggplant to your meals, each with a twist.
Layered delight
Eggplant and tomato stack
This dish marries roasted slices of eggplant with fresh tomatoes and cheese.
Each layer is seasoned with basil and drizzled with balsamic glaze, creating a harmonious medley of flavors.
The stack is then baked until the cheese melts, turning into a warm, comforting dish that's ideal as an appetizer or side.
Creamy spread
Roasted eggplant dip
Transform roasted eggplants into a smooth, creamy dip by blending them with tahini, garlic, lemon juice, and a drizzle of olive oil.
This delightful spread is perfect for dipping pita bread or fresh vegetables.
It makes an excellent choice for gatherings or as a flavorful addition to a mezze platter, offering a rich taste that complements a variety of dishes.
Quick sauté
Eggplant stir-fry
For those seeking a quick yet flavorful meal, a stir-fry with roasted slices of eggplant, colorful bell peppers, and crisp onions in a hot pan is a perfect choice.
Add a splash of soy sauce for an umami kick. Cook everything together for just five minutes.
This dish not only offers a burst of flavors but also packs a nutritious punch, all with minimal effort required.
Hearty filling
Stuffed eggplants
After roasting small eggplants lightly, hollow them out to make unique vessels ready to be stuffed.
These are then generously filled with a mix of quinoa, incorporating a blend of fresh herbs like parsley and mint, along with a selection of nuts like pine nuts or almonds.
The stuffed eggplants are baked once more till the filling inside blends into a cohesive, flavorful filling, offering a delightful taste experience.
Fresh mix
Grilled eggplant salad
For a refreshing yet satisfying dish, pair grilled slices of roasted vegetables with cherry tomatoes. These are lightly tossed in an olive oil dressing.
The salad is further elevated by crumbling feta cheese on top. It can be served over a bed of arugula leaves.
This delightful mix of flavors and textures makes it an ideal standalone meal or a complementary side.