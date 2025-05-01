Discover Southern Europe's best stargazing spots
What's the story
Southern Europe is among the best stargazing destinations around the world owing to its clear skies and little light pollution.
The region has several places where astronomy lovers can marvel at the breathtaking views of the night sky.
From isolated islands to hilly areas, these places make an ideal setting for the celestial wonders to be observed.
Here are some unique Southern European spots promising an unforgettable stargazing experience.
Tenerife
Teide National Park's celestial views
Teide National Park, situated on the island of Tenerife, is famous for its incredible stargazing conditions. The park's high altitude and crystal-clear skies make it an ideal spot for astronomical observations.
You can walk around on various trails during the day and book guided stargazing tours at night.
The park also hosts one of the world's largest solar observatories, providing a unique opportunity to learn about solar phenomena.
Portugal
Alqueva Dark Sky Reserve's nighttime wonders
The Alqueva Dark Sky Reserve in Portugal is one of the world's first Starlight Tourism Destinations.
Spread over 3,000+ square kilometers, the region provides pristine conditions for the observation of stars and constellations, without any interference from artificial lights.
Visitors can either join organized night sky observation sessions, or simply relish a peaceful evening under a blanket of stars.
Italy
Sardinia's remote stargazing spots
Sardinia is home to many such remote locations perfect for stargazing lovers looking for solitude and clear skies.
Since the island is sparsely populated, it also means that there is less light pollution, making it perfect for stargazing.
Monte Arcosu Nature Reserve and Capo Spartivento Lighthouse are some of the popular spots where you can get stunning views of constellations and meteor showers.
Greece
Meteora's astronomical beauty
Famous for its towering rock formations perched with ancient monasteries, Meteora in Greece is also a haven for stargazers.
The elevation of the area, along with low light pollution, makes for perfect conditions to spot the stars and planets against the backdrop of dramatic landscapes beneath them—an experience that marries natural beauty with astronomical wonderment.