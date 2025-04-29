Unseen Greece: Scenic retreats beyond islands
What's the story
We all know Greece is famous for its beautiful islands, but its mainland hides some of the best-kept secrets that are still largely unexplored.
These pristine places offer a rare insight into Greece's varied terrains and rich history.
From serene mountain villages to peaceful coastal towns, these places guarantee an authentic experience, away from the regular touristy trails.
Explore such amazing retreats on Greek mainland offering peace, beauty, and a bit of adventure.
Mountain retreat
Zagori: A mountainous escape
Zagori is a spectacularly beautiful region in northwestern Greece, dotted with traditional stone villages.
Situated in the Pindus Mountains, it provides stunning views and a variety of hiking trails.
Nature lovers can revel in the beauty of the Vikos Gorge, one of the world's deepest gorges.
Visitors can explore the quaint villages of Papingo and Monodendri, along with local hospitality and cuisine.
Coastal haven
Pelion: Where mountains meet sea
Pelion mixes lush mountains with pristine beaches along its coastline. Situated in central Greece, this place is ideal for those who want a bit of both relaxation and adventure.
Traditional villages like Makrinitsa offer a panoramic view of Pagasetic Gulf.
The region's beaches are perfect for swimming or just soaking up the sun while enjoying fresh local produce at nearby tavernas.
Spiritual retreat
Meteora: Monasteries among rocks
Meteora is known for its monasteries situated atop sky-high rock formations.
This UNESCO World Heritage site offers a unique combination of spirituality and natural wonderment.
You can either visit a few of the active monasteries today or hike through picturesque trails around these geological wonders, while discovering their historical importance.
Historical gem
Nafplio: A historic seaside town
Nafplio was Greece's capital before Athens stole the limelight, and now it is one of Europe's most beautiful towns.
It marries Venetian architecture with Greek charm on cobblestone streets. These are shaded by neoclassical buildings facing azure waters.
Below, Palamidi Fortress hilltop vantage point provides sweeping views of the Argolic Gulf. Beyond the horizon line, it continues forever.
Far away from raucous crowds elsewhere.