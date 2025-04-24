For hikers: Don't miss these breathtaking trails
Exploring offbeat adventure hikes is a great way to connect with nature while staying away from the madding tourist crowds.
These trails often offer a more personal experience, letting you soak in the serenity and beauty of the surroundings.
Be it an experienced trekker or a casual hiker, these lesser-known paths promise breathtaking views and unforgettable experiences without the usual hordes of people.
Himalayan trail
Hidden gem in the Himalayas
The Himalayas are laden with several hidden trails that offer breathtaking views without the touristy hustle.
One such trail lies in the remote areas of Himachal Pradesh, where trekkers can traverse through green forests and untouched rivers.
The moderately challenging trek makes it perfect for both experienced trekkers and novices in search of a getaway from the busy paths.
New Zealand trek
Serene pathways in New Zealand
New Zealand's diverse landscapes also offer some offbeat hikes that remain largely undiscovered by tourists.
Particularly, the trails on the South Island offer breathtaking views of mountains and lakes.
The hikes are perfect for those who are looking for some solitude amidst nature's grandeur, and may even spot the native wildlife along the way.
Patagonia route
Untouched trails in Patagonia
Patagonia has some of the most untouched hiking routes in South America.
Away from popular spots like Torres del Paine, there are lesser-known paths that lead through dramatic landscapes featuring glaciers and rugged peaks.
These trails require a good level of fitness but reward the hikers with unparalleled natural beauty and tranquility.
Japan countryside walks
Quiet escapes in Japan's countryside
Japan's countryside is dotted with serene hiking trails, perfect for a peaceful escape from urban life.
Regions such as Shikoku, for instance, boast ancient pilgrimage routes surrounded by lush greenery and traditional villages.
Not only do these walks provide physical exercise, but they also offer cultural insights into Japan's rich history away from bustling cityscapes.