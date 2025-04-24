Madrid in 2 days: Uncover the city's best spots
What's the story
Spain's vibrant capital Madrid is a treasure trove of culture and history.
In 48 hours, one can experience the city's artistic side, visit famous landmarks, and taste local delicacies.
This guide will help you plan a short yet fulfilling stay in this bustling city.
From the world's best museums to quiet neighborhoods, Madrid will not disappoint you culturally.
Art exploration
Explore the Prado Museum
For art enthusiasts, the Prado Museum is a must-visit. The museum houses one of the world's best collections of European art, including masterpieces by Velazquez and Goya.
Plan at least two hours to explore its expansive galleries.
Located centrally, the museum can be easily accessed from other attractions of Madrid.
Nature walk
Stroll through Retiro Park
Retiro Park provides a serene getaway from the city's chaos.
Spread over 125 hectares, the green paradise is ideal for strolls or picnics.
Highlights include the Crystal Palace and the park's stunning lake where you can hire rowboats.
It's a perfect place to unwind after visiting attractions nearby.
Historical landmark
Discover Royal Palace of Madrid
The Royal Palace of Madrid is a testament to Spain's royal past. Though it's not home to royalty anymore, it's still an official residence for state ceremonies.
You can take a tour of its lavishly decorated rooms and see paintings by Caravaggio and Velazquez.
The palace gardens also provide breathtaking views over the city.
Culinary delight
Savor local cuisine at Mercado de San Miguel
Mercado de San Miguel is a culinary hotspot serving various Spanish delicacies under one roof.
From tapas to fresh produce, you can find everything in this market which has a plethora of stalls serving traditional dishes made from local ingredients such as olives or cheese platters combined with artisanal breadsticks called picos.
Cultural exploration
Wander through La Latina neighborhood
The La Latina neighborhood is famous for its historic buildings and narrow streets but also hosts lively cafes and bars.
Here, authentic Spanish cuisine like patatas bravas and churros con chocolate are favorites.
On weekends, locals create a vibrant atmosphere with music performances, making the area an ideal spot to explore Madrid's cultural life and enjoy its lively ambiance.