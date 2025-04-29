Peaceful escapes: Lesser-known national parks to explore
If you are looking to escape to nature's tranquility and away from crowded tourist spots, exploring national parks can be a rewarding experience.
Some lesser-known parks make for the perfect escape into nature's arms.
From these hidden gems, you can connect with the environment without the hustle and bustle of popular destinations.
Here, we explore some secret national parks promising peace and quiet.
Volcanic wonders
Lassen Volcanic National Park
If you want to enjoy the company of unique geological features in solitude, head to Lassen Volcanic National Park in California.
From steaming fumaroles and bubbling mud pots to stunning volcanic landscapes, the park offers everything.
Since it doesn't get as many visitors as other Californian parks, you could enjoy peaceful hikes and serene camping experiences.
The park's diverse ecosystems make it a nature lover's paradise.
Floodplain forests
Congaree National Park
Located in South Carolina, Congaree National Park features one of the biggest remaining floodplain forests in North America.
Perfect for those who love to delve into lush landscapes rich in biodiversity, this park allows you to paddle through its waters or hike on boardwalk trails under towering trees.
Its low footfall makes for a peaceful experience among ancient hardwoods and abundant wildlife.
Stargazing paradise
Great Basin National Park
Nevada's Great Basin National Park is a remote park with minimal light pollution, making it an ideal place for stargazing.
The park is at a high elevation, which means you will find clear skies here, ideal for witnessing the wonders of the universe.
Apart from stargazing, you could explore Lehman Caves or hike through desert valleys and alpine peaks away from bustling crowds.
Island escape
Isle Royale National Park
Isle Royale National Park in Michigan is an isolated island paradise, only accessible by boat or seaplane in certain months of the year.
Its rugged wilderness presents pristine lakes, dense forests, and abundant wildlife such as moose and wolves.
With limited access points and visitor capacity restrictions, this park guarantees an intimate connection with nature where you can truly escape modern life's distractions.