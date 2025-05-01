What's the story

Scotland's gorgeous Highlands are famous for their stunning landscapes, however, several hidden spots remain unexplored by tourists.

These forgotten gems provide one-of-a-kind experiences away from the regular tourist trails.

From pristine glens to ancient ruins, these places give an insight into Scotland's rich history and natural beauty.

Visiting these lesser-known sites can be a rewarding adventure for those seeking solitude and a deeper connection with the land.