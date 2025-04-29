Overrated tourist spots in Thailand you might want to skip
What's the story
We all know Thailand is a go-to travel destination with its gorgeous beaches, stunning culture, and delectable food.
But not every place lives up to the glitzy travel magazines and Instagram influencers' posts.
Some destinations are just overcrowded and overpriced, making travelers disappointingly underwhelmed.
Here, we take you to some of these overrated places in Thailand that aren't worth the hype if you're looking for authenticity.
Beach overload
Phuket's crowded beaches
Phuket is usually advertised as a go-to place in Thailand because of its gorgeous beaches.
But, most of these beaches are often too crowded with tourists, preventing you from enjoying the pristine beauty or from finding a secluded spot to chill.
The influx of tourists also results in exorbitant prices of hotels and activities.
People seeking serene beach experiences may find better alternatives in less commercialized islands.
Nightlife frenzy
Pattaya's nightlife scene
Pattaya's nightlife scene is a magnet for tourists from all over the world. But many feel it is too extreme and not authentic.
It's overly commercialized, with bars and clubs primarily catering to tourists, failing to provide real local experiences.
Those interested in the Thai culture may seek other places for more authentic experiences.
Market madness
Floating markets near Bangkok
Floating markets near Bangkok are usually portrayed as charming cultural experiences, where you get to shop from boats along beautiful canals.
In reality, most of these markets have turned into tourist traps, brimming with souvenir stalls instead of traditional goods or local produce.
Prices are also higher than regular markets due to their popularity among tourists.
Ethical concerns
Chiang Mai's elephant camps
Chiang Mai is famous for its elephant camps, where you can get up close and personal with elephants.
While that sounds nice, it does raise ethical concerns over the treatment of animals at some places which focus more on making money than taking proper care of elephants.
If you want responsible tourism practices, research well before selecting an elephant camp.