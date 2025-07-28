Delhi HC will hear pleas against 'Udaipur Files' on Wednesday

The Delhi High Court has scheduled a hearing for Wednesday (July 30) on petitions challenging the government's approval for the release of Udaipur Files - Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder . The court was informed on Monday that the film's producers have applied to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for re-certification, which is expected to be taken up soon. The hearing was listed by a bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela.

Details Petitions filed by Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind president and death case accused The petitions were filed by Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani and Mohd Javed, an accused in Lal's murder case. The Supreme Court had earlier directed the petitioners to approach the High Court against the government's decision to approve the release. On July 25, it stated that filmmakers' appeal against a High Court order staying the film's release was infructuous as they had accepted a July 21 nod from the Centre for its release with six cuts and disclaimer modifications.

Film's background 'Udaipur Files' plot revolves around Lal's murder The film Udaipur Files - Kanhaiya Lal Tailor Murder is based on the real-life murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in June 2022. The main accused, Mohammad Riyaz and Mohammad Ghous, later released a video claiming that the murder was in retaliation for Lal allegedly sharing a social media post supporting BJP's Nupur Sharma after her controversial remarks on Prophet Muhammad. The case is being investigated by the NIA, and the trial is ongoing before a special NIA court in Jaipur.