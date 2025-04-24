What's the story

Seville, known for its rich history and vibrant culture, offers more than just its famous landmarks.

Tucked away from the bustling streets are hidden plazas that provide a tranquil escape for those seeking a peaceful afternoon.

These lesser-known spots offer a glimpse into the city's authentic charm and are perfect for unwinding amidst beautiful surroundings.

Here are some of Seville's hidden plazas worth exploring.