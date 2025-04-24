Explore Seville's hidden plazas: A list
Seville, known for its rich history and vibrant culture, offers more than just its famous landmarks.
Tucked away from the bustling streets are hidden plazas that provide a tranquil escape for those seeking a peaceful afternoon.
These lesser-known spots offer a glimpse into the city's authentic charm and are perfect for unwinding amidst beautiful surroundings.
Here are some of Seville's hidden plazas worth exploring.
Doña Elvira
Plaza de Dona Elvira: A quiet retreat
Plaza de Dona Elvira is tucked away in the heart of Seville's Santa Cruz neighborhood.
With orange trees and classic Andalusian architecture all around, this quaint square makes for a picture-perfect setting.
You can enjoy the gentle sound of water from the central fountain while seated on one of the many benches dotting the area.
It's the perfect spot to unwind with a book or just enjoy the calm.
Cabildo
Plaza del Cabildo: Architectural delight
Located close to a popular landmark, Plaza del Cabildo is an architectural gem that is often missed by tourists.
The semi-circular plaza boasts of stunning arches and intricate details that are reminiscent of the city's historical grandeur.
Sundays see the plaza hosting a small antique market where visitors can browse unique finds.
The plaza's peaceful ambiance makes it ideal for quiet contemplation or leisurely strolls.
Alianza
Plaza de la Alianza: Historical charm
Plaza de la Alianza is where history meets peace, and you get both in one pretty place.
Located near Alcazar Palace, this tiny square has stunning tile work and greenery all around.
Its closeness to major attractions makes it the perfect place to take a breather from sightseeing, without wandering off too much from your way.
Triunfo
Plaza del Triunfo: Cultural hub
Plaza del Triunfo doubles as a cultural hub and a tranquil spot within Seville's historic center.
Surrounded by landmarks like Giralda Tower and Archivo General de Indias, this large square is littered with seating areas.
Tourists can stop by in between their excursions while taking in views laden with history.