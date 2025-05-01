Discover Europe's stunning floral festivals
Europe has some of the most colorful and vibrant floral festivals that draw tourists from across the globe.
The events celebrate the beauty of nature, displaying breathtaking displays of flowers in various forms of creativity.
From detailed flower carpets to magnificent parades, the festivals provide a unique experience for flower lovers and travelers.
Here are Europe's best floral festivals worth visiting every year.
Tulip Festival
Keukenhof: A tulip wonderland
Keukenhof, Netherlands, is famous for its stunning tulip displays. The festival is held every year between mid-March and mid-May, and sees over seven million tulips in bloom.
Visitors can stroll through beautifully landscaped gardens and themed pavilions showcasing different varieties of tulips and other spring flowers.
The festival also hosts workshops and guided tours for those who want to learn more about horticulture.
Flower carpet
Infiorata di Noto: A carpet of flowers
Infiorata di Noto is an annual festival in Sicily, Italy, where artists construct exquisite flower carpets along the streets using petals as their medium.
The festival typically takes place in May and turns the town into an explosion of colors and patterns.
Each year has a different theme, motivating artists to come up with beautiful designs that amaze visitors with their imagination and precision.
Rose Festival
Fete de la Rose: Celebrating roses
Held in Lottum, Netherlands, Fete de la Rose is a festival dedicated entirely to roses.
Every two years, the festival takes place in August and features over 160 varieties of roses exhibited across gardens and public spaces.
Visitors can take guided tours through rose gardens and learn about their cultivation techniques from experts.
The event also features live music performances and local food stalls.
Island celebration
Madeira Flower Festival: Island blooms
The Madeira Flower Festival is an annual event in Madeira, Portugal, during spring. The highlight of the event is a spectacular parade with floats covered in fresh blooms, accompanied by traditional music.
Local groups don colorful costumes made from natural materials such as leaves and petals. These elaborate designs celebrate themes of sustainability and biodiversity conservation efforts across the globe.