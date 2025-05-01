Hiking in Switzerland: Lakeview trails to explore
What's the story
Switzerland is famous for its beautiful landscapes, and its lakeview hikes are among the most scenic experiences.
These trails allow you to explore the pristine beauty of the Swiss Alps while witnessing amazing views of crystal-clear lakes.
Be it the seasoned trekker or the casual walker, these hikes suit all and offer stunning views.
Here are some must-discover lakeview hikes in Switzerland that highlight the country's beauty.
Oeschinen Path
Lake Oeschinen Trail
The Lake Oeschinen Trail near Kandersteg, gives hikers an opportunity to explore one of the most gorgeous alpine lakes of the country.
The hike, which is around eight kilometers long and takes about three hours to finish, offers panoramic views of the turquoise waters flanked by towering peaks.
Suitable for families, the well-marked trail is an ideal pick for a leisurely yet rewarding hike.
Rigi route
Rigi Panorama Trail
The Rigi Panorama Trail treats you with stunning views over Lake Lucerne and the mountains surrounding it.
The moderate hike spans over seven kilometers and generally takes around two hours to finish.
Starting from Rigi Kaltbad, you would love the sweeping vistas on your way to Rigi Scheidegg.
The path can be accessed through cogwheel train or cable car, making it adventurous even before you step on the path.
Bachalpsee trek
Bachalpsee hike
Located near Grindelwald, the Bachalpsee Hike offers spectacular views of both Lake Bachalpsee and the Eiger Mountain range.
This five-kilometer round trip takes approximately two hours to complete at a leisurely pace.
The trail begins at First station after taking a gondola ride from Grindelwald village center up into alpine meadows dotted with wildflowers during summer months.
Seeberg Circuit
Seebergsee Loop
The Seebergsee Loop in Diemtigtal Nature Park offers serene lake views surrounded by lush green pastures and traditional Swiss chalets.
Spanning six kilometers, the hike takes around two and a half hours, depending on your pace.
They'll love this loop not just because it's fairly easy but also thanks largely to nearby parking facilities, making the whole journey convenient today.