Known for its rich culture and culinary heritage, Madurai in Tamil Nadu is a foodie's paradise.

Its breakfast offerings are a sensory feast, with a range of flavors and fragrances.

The breakfast scene of this city, which is a true reflection of Madurai's love for food, features traditional dishes and local favorites.

Let's check out the most aromatic breakfasts that will engage all your senses in Madurai.