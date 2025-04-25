Malabar mornings: Local breakfast dishes you'll love
Malabar, a region in southern India, is famous for its rich culinary heritage.
The breakfast spread here is as diverse as it is delicious, owing to the centuries-old cultural influences on this region.
From the soft fluffy appam to sweet crispy pazham pori, each dish has a story to tell.
Here are some of these delicious breakfast items loved by locals and visitors alike.
Fermented pancake
Appam: A fermented rice pancake
Staple breakfast item in Malabar, appam is one of the most unique items you will ever taste.
Made from fermented rice batter and coconut milk, appams are soft in the center with crispy edges.
They are generally served with vegetable stew or kadala curry, which adds to the taste.
The fermentation process gives appams a distinct tangy taste, which makes them a favorite of those who love traditional South Indian breakfast.
Steamed cake
Puttu: Steamed rice cake
Another Malabar favorite is puttu. These are steamed cylinders of ground rice layered with grated coconut.
Usually served with banana or kadala curry, puttu makes for a wholesome start to the day.
It is prepared by steaming in special cylindrical molds called puttu kutti, which is what gives it its characteristic shape and texture.
String hoppers
Idiyappam: String hoppers
Idiyappam, popularly known as string hoppers, is made from rice flour pressed in noodle form and steamed.
This delicate dish is usually served with coconut milk or vegetable curry as breakfast.
The lightness of idiyappam makes it an ideal choice for those hunting for a less heavy meal but still want to relish traditional flavors.
Sweet fritters
Pazham pori: Sweet banana fritters
Pazham pori is another beloved snack that serves as a breakfast treat in Malabar households.
These sweet banana fritters are prepared by dipping ripe bananas in flour batter and frying them till golden brown.
The outcome is a crispy outer layer encasing soft banana inside—a perfect blend of textures that appeals to both kids and adults alike during morning meals.