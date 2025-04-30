5 coastal French towns for scenic road trips
What's the story
France's coastline has several pretty towns ideal for road trips.
These coastal gems offer breathtaking views, beautiful streets, and experiences that are hard to forget.
Be it the rocky cliffs or sandy beaches, every town has its own charm.
From what makes each destination special, here are five coastal towns in France that are perfect for a drive through the beautiful countryside.
Drive 1
Breathtaking views in Etretat
The dramatic white cliffs and natural arches of Etretat have inspired many artists, and the place is also famous for it.
The town is pretty with beautiful gardens and historic architecture.
A drive along the coast offers breathtaking views of the English Channel and a chance to explore nearby hiking trails.
Drive 2
Historic charm of Honfleur
Honfleur is widely known for its stunning harbor dotted with multicolored houses and cobblestone streets.
You can delve into the town's rich maritime history through its museums and galleries.
A road trip here gives you an opportunity to explore local markets, art scenes, and scenic drives along the Seine estuary.
Drive 3
Relaxing beaches in La Rochelle
La Rochelle is also home to sandy beaches ideal for lounging by the sea and indulging in water sports.
The old port area is bustling with shops, cafes, and historical attractions, including the iconic towers that guard the harbor entrance.
Driving around La Rochelle showcases some beautiful villages and quiet coastal landscapes.
Drive 4
Cultural delights in Saint-Malo
Saint-Malo is famous for its walled city that brims with history from its days as a pirate town.
You can walk through centuries-old fortifications and take in breathtaking views of the sea from atop the walls.
Driving through this part reveals secret coves, sandy beaches, and cultural festivals honoring Breton culture.
Drive 5
Mediterranean beauty of Cassis
Cassis offers stunning Mediterranean scenery with turquoise waters framed by limestone cliffs (known as calanques).
The town has colorful markets where you can taste local produce or have fresh dishes at waterfront restaurants.
A drive around Cassis takes you past vineyards that produce world-famous wines and stunning coastal views.