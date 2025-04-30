What's the story

Adding a quick daily regimen to improve flexibility can do wonders for your overall wellness.

Flexibility exercises aren't limited to athletes, they are beneficial for all by expanding range of motion, minimizing the chances of injury, and aiding relaxation.

Just a five-minute daily routine can make a stark difference in how you feel and move through the day.

Here are some easy-to-follow tips to get you started on your road to better flexibility.