What's the story

Trampolines aren't just for kids; they provide a fun and effective way to tone your thighs.

Adding trampoline exercises to your workout routine can strengthen the muscles, improve your balance and cardiovascular health.

They are low-impact, therefore, ideal for all fitness levels.

By concentrating on particular movements, you can target the thigh muscles perfectly.

Here are five trampoline exercises that can give you firmer thighs.