Pilates for lower back: Must-try exercises
What's the story
Pilates has become one of the most popular forms of exercise, and it is largely due to its emphasis on core strength, flexibility, and body awareness.
It also provides a ton of benefits, particularly for anyone looking to lend a helping hand to their lower back.
The following unique Pilates moves can help you strengthen the muscles around your spine, and improve posture.
Drive 1
Pelvic curl
The pelvic curl is a killer move to tone the lower back and ab muscles.
Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor.
Gradually lift your hips toward the ceiling while your shoulders remain grounded.
Hold the position for a few seconds and lower back down.
This exercise stabilizes the pelvis and strengthens the core, which supports the lower back.
Drive 2
Spine twist supine
The spine twist supine is all about improving spinal mobility and flexibility.
Lie flat on your back with arms extended out to the sides at shoulder height.
With knees bent, gently rotate them to one side while keeping shoulders pressed against the floor.
Return to center before repeating on the other side.
This movement helps release tension around the lower back area.
Drive 3
Single leg stretch
The single leg stretch is a dynamic exercise that engages both abdominal muscles and hip flexors while supporting spinal alignment.
Lie on your back with one knee pulled towards the chest and extend the opposite leg outward at a 45-degree angle from the ground.
Switch legs smoothly without pausing between repetitions.
This promotes balance within core musculature, crucial for maintaining healthy posture over time.
Drive 4
Swimming exercise
Swimming exercise strengthens not only the lumbar region, but the whole posterior chain (glutes, hamstrings, erector spinae group, etc.), and others involved during the execution process itself.
To perform, lay in a prone position, extending arms forward, simultaneously lifting the opposite arm and leg off the ground, alternating sides continuously throughout the set duration.
Ensure proper form is maintained throughout each repetition cycle, completed successfully without compromising safety standards, adhered to strictly always.
Drive 5
Side Kick Series
The side kick series focuses on lateral stability and coordination between the oblique, transverse abdominis, and quadratus lumborum regions.
This goes a long way in achieving an optimal functional capacity for daily activities.
These are typically bending and twisting motions you encounter in life.
Proper prep work is important to avert possible injuries from improper technique usage or lack of conditioning.
Prior physical tasks of demanding nature are inherently involved here.