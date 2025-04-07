No gym? No problem! Try these simple exercises
What's the story
Strengthening the core is crucial for overall fitness and stability.
For starters, beginning with exercises that don't require equipment can be a good way to build a strong base.
These exercises target the muscles in the abdomen, lower back, and pelvis.
By adding these simple moves to your routine, you can enhance balance and posture, and prevent injury.
Plank techniques
Plank variations for core stability
Planks are a staple exercise for core strengthening.
Start off with a basic forearm plank by lying face down and lifting your body off the ground with the help of your forearms and toes.
Make sure your body forms a straight line from your head to your heels.
Hold this position for 20 to 30 seconds at first, increasing gradually as your strength improves.
Side planks can also be included to target oblique muscles.
Bicycle movement
Bicycle crunches for abdominal engagement
Bicycle crunches are another great way to engage your abs without any equipment.
Lie down on your back with hands behind your head and legs lifted at a 90-degree angle.
Alternate bringing opposite elbows towards knees in a pedaling motion while keeping shoulders off the ground.
This exercise targets both upper and lower abs along with obliques.
Leg lift technique
Leg raises to target lower abs
Leg raises are great for targeting lower abdominal muscles.
Lie flat on your back with legs extended straight up towards the ceiling, or sky if outdoors.
Slowly lower them until they hover just above ground level, before raising them again without touching down completely between repetitions.
Twisting motion
Russian twists for oblique strengthening
Russian twists strengthen oblique muscles well when done right.
Sit straight on the floor or mat with bent knees slightly apart.
Lean back a little, keeping the spine straightened outwards away from the hips.
Clasp hands together, then twist the torso side-to-side, tapping fingertips lightly on the floor beside each hip alternately.
Continue throughout the set duration period chosen beforehand.