5 breathing techniques to improve concentration
What's the story
In today's fast-paced world, it's easy to lose focus.
But simple, breath-based habit changes can do wonders for your concentration and mental clarity.
With these strategic breathing techniques added to your daily routine, you may find yourself more centered and productive.
From what we can tell, here are five highly-effective breath-based habits that can help boost your focus without much time or effort.
#1
Practice deep breathing
Deep breathing is the most basic technique for focusing better.
Just inhale deeply through the nose, hold your breath for a few seconds, exhale slowly through the mouth, and voila! You have calmed your mind and reduced stress levels.
The practice increases the flow of oxygen to the brain, improving cognitive function and concentration.
#2
Incorporate box breathing
Box breathing is a methodical approach that entails inhaling for four seconds, holding your breath for four seconds, exhaling for four seconds, and pausing again for four seconds before repeating the cycle.
This technique regulates the autonomic nervous system and promotes relaxation, all the while sharpening your mental acuity.
#3
Use alternate nostril breathing
Alternate nostril breathing is an ancient technique that balances the brain's hemispheres.
Gently close one nostril with a finger, inhale through the open one, and switch sides for the exhale.
Doing this promotes mental clarity. Each cycle of breath helps in reducing anxiety and enhancing focus by encouraging a state of calmness and balanced alertness.
#4
Try resonant breathing
Resonant breathing, a technique of taking breaths at around six per minute, focuses on matching heart rate variability with breathing.
This not only improves emotional stability but also increases the length of attention spans by optimizing body functions necessary for focusing.
By sticking to this breathing pattern, you can greatly improve the clarity of your mind and focus ability, making it an excellent cognitive booster.
#5
Engage in mindful breathing exercises
Mindful breathing exercises promote awareness of each inhale and exhale non-judgmentally without getting distracted by external thoughts or stimuli.
Practicing mindfulness while doing everyday activities such as walking or quietly sitting, helps people develop sustained attention over time.
They do this by anchoring their awareness in present-moment experiences through conscious breaths.