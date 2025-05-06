What's the story

Chickpea flour, popularly known as gram flour or besan, is an incredibly versatile ingredient that is used in a variety of cuisines.

Made from ground chickpeas, this naturally gluten-free flour is rich in protein and fiber.

Chickpea flour is a nutritional powerhouse and can be used in both savory and sweet recipes.

Here are delightful recipes that prove the versatility of chickpea flour.