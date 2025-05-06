Savory and sweet recipes using chickpea flour
Chickpea flour, popularly known as gram flour or besan, is an incredibly versatile ingredient that is used in a variety of cuisines.
Made from ground chickpeas, this naturally gluten-free flour is rich in protein and fiber.
Chickpea flour is a nutritional powerhouse and can be used in both savory and sweet recipes.
Here are delightful recipes that prove the versatility of chickpea flour.
Pancakes
Savory chickpea pancakes
Savory chickpea pancakes are a go-to dish in many cultures.
For these, mix chickpea flour with water to make a smooth batter. Add spices like cumin and coriander for taste.
You can also add chopped veggies like onions and spinach for extra nutrition.
Cook the batter on a hot skillet till golden brown on both sides.
These are perfect for breakfast or as a light snack.
Fritters
Crispy chickpea fritters
Chickpea fritters are an easy-to-make snack that anyone can enjoy.
Combine chickpea flour with water, baking powder, and your choice of spices to create the batter.
Add finely chopped vegetables like carrots and bell peppers for texture and flavor.
Drop spoonfuls of the mixture into hot oil and fry till crispy and golden brown.
Serve these fritters with your favorite dipping sauce.
Flatbread
Chickpea flour flatbread
Chickpea flour flatbread is as simple as it gets, yet so delicious.
Combine equal portions of chickpea flour and water to make a thick batter. Add salt and herbs such as rosemary or thyme for flavoring.
Spread the batter on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, creating an even layer one-fourth inch thick.
Bake at 180 degrees Celsius (350 degrees Fahrenheit) until firm but soft inside- about 15 minutes- and enjoy warm.
Halwa
Sweet chickpea flour halwa
Sweet halwa made from chickpea flour is an indulgent dessert that requires minimal ingredients, including ghee, sugar syrup, and optional cardamom pods or saffron strands.
Roasted nuts, such as almonds, add a delightful crunch when sprinkled on top before serving warm during tea time gatherings with family.
Tips
Tips for using chickpea flour effectively
When using chickpea flour in recipes that require rising agents (yeast based breads, pastries, cakes), remember its dense nature may affect texture.
This happens unless combined carefully alongside other flours.
These flours contain gluten proteins which help trap air bubbles during fermentation. This leads to a lighter crumb structure overall.
Additionally, storing opened bags within airtight containers ensures freshness remains intact for longer periods.