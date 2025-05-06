May 06, 202511:42 am

What's the story

Paneer is perhaps the most versatile and popular ingredient in Indian cuisine.

With a mild flavor and a firm texture, paneer can be added to a variety of dishes to make satisfying meals.

From a quick snack to an elaborate main course, paneer can be your ultimate go-to.

Here are five delightful recipes showcasing paneer's versatility in different culinary styles.