5 delicious paneer recipes to try today
What's the story
Paneer is perhaps the most versatile and popular ingredient in Indian cuisine.
With a mild flavor and a firm texture, paneer can be added to a variety of dishes to make satisfying meals.
From a quick snack to an elaborate main course, paneer can be your ultimate go-to.
Here are five delightful recipes showcasing paneer's versatility in different culinary styles.
Grilled treat
Paneer tikka: A grilled delight
Paneer tikka is a highly sought-after appetizer that involves marinating cubes of paneer in yogurt and spices and grilling them to perfection.
The marinade generally consists of cumin, coriander, turmeric, and garam masala.
After marinating for 30 minutes to an hour, the paneer is skewered and grilled until it gets a slight char on its edges.
The dish is usually served with mint chutney.
Spinach fusion
Palak paneer: A nutritious combination
Palak paneer is a delicious blend of fresh spinach and soft paneer cubes in a creamy sauce.
For the dish, spinach leaves are blanched and pureed and then cooked with spices including cumin seeds, garlic, ginger, and green chilies.
Paneer's addition lends protein to the dish and balances the flavors with its mild taste.
This dish goes perfectly with naan or rice.
Rich Curry
Shahi paneer: A royal indulgence
Shahi paneer is famous for its creamy, rich gravy made from tomatoes, cream, cashew or almond paste and fragrant spices like cardamom and cloves.
The gravy wraps soft pieces of paneer, making for an indulgent treat, similar to what royal kitchens would have served during special occasions or celebrations.
Peas combo
Matar paneer: Peas & cheese harmony
Matar paneer's combination is that of green peas cooked with soft chunks of cottage cheese in a tomato-based curry spiced with traditional Indian spices like cumin powder, turmeric, chili powder, coriander powder, etc., culminating in a perfect marriage of flavors and textures.
It goes well with roti, chapati, and rice alike.
Spicy fusion
Chilli paneeer: Indo-Chinese twist
Chili paneer is the perfect fusion of Indian and Chinese cuisines, with its spicy, tangy taste making it a favorite among food lovers across the globe.
The preparation includes sauteing bell peppers and onions with soy sauce, vinegar, and chili paste, adding fried paneer cubes and garnishing with spring onions and sesame seeds.
Optional: Serve hot as a starter or main course of your choice.