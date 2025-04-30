What's the story

Leftovers tend to be abandoned in the refrigerator but with a bit of imagination, they can be converted into scrumptious new dishes.

Repurposing leftovers not just curtails food waste but also cuts down on time and money.

With basic tricks and ingredients present in your kitchen, you can whip up exciting meals that give a new lease of life to yesterday's dishes.

Here are some handy tips to turn those leftovers into culinary wonders.