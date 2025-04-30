No waste, only taste: Turn leftovers into stunning dishes
What's the story
Leftovers tend to be abandoned in the refrigerator but with a bit of imagination, they can be converted into scrumptious new dishes.
Repurposing leftovers not just curtails food waste but also cuts down on time and money.
With basic tricks and ingredients present in your kitchen, you can whip up exciting meals that give a new lease of life to yesterday's dishes.
Here are some handy tips to turn those leftovers into culinary wonders.
Quick stir-fry
Reinvent with stir-fries
Stir-fries are an amazing way to finish up leftover vegetables and grains.
Just chop any leftover veggies like bell peppers or broccoli, and toss them in a hot pan with some oil.
Add cooked rice or noodles from last night's dinner for a quick meal.
A splash of soy sauce or sesame oil can enhance the flavors, making it taste fresh and vibrant.
Soup transformation
Create hearty soups
Leftover vegetables, beans, and grains can easily be transformed into hearty soups.
Saute onions and garlic in a pot and add your leftovers along with vegetable broth or water.
Let it simmer till everything's heated through. Season with herbs like thyme or basil for added depth of flavor.
Frittata magic
Make flavorful frittatas
Frittatas are versatile dishes that can work with all kinds of leftovers, be it cooked potatoes or spinach.
Simply beat together some egg substitutes and pour them over your choice of ingredients in an oven-safe skillet.
Cook on the stove until the edges set before transferring to the oven to finish cooking through.
Sandwich innovation
Craft delicious sandwiches
Transform leftover roasted vegetables or spreads into gourmet sandwiches by layering them between slices of bread (along with slices of cheese if you like).
Grill until golden brown on both sides for extra crunchiness.
This trick works great when paired alongside fresh greens, like lettuce leaves, too.