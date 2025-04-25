What's the story

A popular Indian street food, aloo tikki has a long history and regional diversity.

Hailing from the Indian subcontinent, this potato-based snack has been reinvented over the years to suit local tastes and ingredients.

Its evolution from a humble dish to a favorite snack across various regions is a testament to the evolution of traditional recipes.

Here's a look at aloo tikki's historical journey and what makes it unique across different regions of India.