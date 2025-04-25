Healthy snacking: Choose cucumber sticks over salted pretzels
What's the story
Choosing snacks isn't easy, especially when you want to balance taste and health.
Cucumber sticks and salted pretzels are two of the most popular choices, but they serve different purposes.
Here's why cucumber sticks may be your best bet if you're looking for a healthier snack alternative.
Let's look at nutrition, hydration, calories, and versatility to help you choose the right snack for you.
Nutrition facts
Nutritional content comparison
Cucumber sticks are low-calorie and high in key nutrients, including vitamin K and potassium. They offer antioxidants that promote good health.
On the other hand, salted pretzels are usually high in sodium and don't have much nutrition to offer.
Although pretzels may give you some carbs for energy, they can't give you as much vitamin or mineral intake as cucumbers can.
Hydration boost
Hydration benefits of cucumbers
Cucumbers have a high water content (about 95%) and keep the body hydrated. This is especially helpful during summers or after workout sessions when staying hydrated is essential.
Salted pretzels do not make you hydrated, rather the salt can make you thirsty without any hydrating benefits.
Calorie watch
Calorie count considerations
For those keeping an eye on calorie intake, cucumber sticks make for an ideal option.
They are low-calorie and a serving of cucumber sticks has way fewer calories than salted pretzels.
This makes cucumbers ideal for weight management plans where calorie consumption needs to be reduced.
Snack variety
Versatility in snack options
Like cucumber sticks, you can pair them with different dips (say, hummus or yogurt-based dressings) to add flavor without foregoing health benefits.
You can even season them with herbs or spices for some variety.
Salted pretzels usually come in one flavor profile unless you add toppings separately.