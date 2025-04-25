Visiting Karnataka? Try Malnad cuisine for a hearty day
Malnad, a beautiful region in Karnataka, India, is famous for its greenery and rich culinary heritage.
The breakfasts from the region are not just tasty, but also loaded with nutrients to get you started for the day.
They are mostly vegetarian and use local ingredients that give you the much-needed energy to get you through the day.
Akki rotti: A rice flour delight
Akki rotti is a staple breakfast item made by mixing rice flour with spices and veggies.
The flatbread is fried on the hot griddle until it turns crispy and golden brown.
It is usually served with coconut chutney or spicy pickles, adding taste without letting go of health benefits.
Since it is made of rice flour, it is gluten-free, but provides carbohydrates for energy.
Neer dosa: Light and fluffy crepes
Neer dosa is a light and thin crepe prepared from rice batter without any fermentation.
Its lightness makes it easy to digest, making it the best breakfast item if you want something less heavy but filling.
Usually served with coconut chutney or vegetable curry, neer dosa is versatile in taste but doesn't lose its health benefits as it uses simple ingredients.
Kadubu: Steamed dumplings packed with flavor
Kadubu are steamed dumplings prepared with rice flour or semolina, stuffed with spiced fillings such as grated coconut or lentils.
This form of cooking preserves nutrients better than frying methods do.
It makes kadubu an ideal option for breakfast lovers. They wish to keep their energy levels high throughout the day without additional fats.
Avalakki upkari: Nutritious beaten rice dish
Avalakki upkari uses beaten rice as its base, along with spices like mustard seeds and curry leaves, and peanuts or vegetables for additional crunch and nutrition value as well.
This dish offers quick preparation time mainly because there's no need for soaking in advance, unlike other similar recipes would require, but instead gives you more flexibility when planning meals ahead accordingly keeping individual preferences alike.