Rajasthan is famous for its rich culture and heritage, and its vegetarian breakfast dishes are equally delicious and fulfilling.

They highlight the traditional flavors of the region, using locally sourced ingredients and spices.

From savory snacks to hearty meals, Rajasthani breakfasts are a delightful way to start your day.

Here are some popular vegetarian breakfast options from Rajasthan that you should try.