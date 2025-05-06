What's the story

If you're looking for a unique breakfast experience, you should definitely check out northeastern state Tripura's diverse vegan options.

The cuisine of the region is reflective of its rich culture and plentiful natural resources.

From traditional rice-based dishes to modern-day plant-based creations, Tripura's breakfast offerings are equally nutritious and flavorful.

Here are some of the most popular vegan breakfast dishes you can try there.