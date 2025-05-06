When in Tripura, try these local dishes
If you're looking for a unique breakfast experience, you should definitely check out northeastern state Tripura's diverse vegan options.
The cuisine of the region is reflective of its rich culture and plentiful natural resources.
From traditional rice-based dishes to modern-day plant-based creations, Tripura's breakfast offerings are equally nutritious and flavorful.
Here are some of the most popular vegan breakfast dishes you can try there.
Bamboo shoots
Bamboo shoot delight
Bamboo shoots are a staple in Tripura's cuisine and find their way in various dishes.
For breakfast, they are usually cooked with spices and served with rice or flatbreads.
The shoots are crunchy and soak the spices beautifully, making them a delight to have with any meal.
This dish is not just tasty but also loaded with nutrients such as fiber and vitamins.
Rice pancakes
Rice flour pancakes
Rice flour pancakes, locally known as chakwi, are another popular vegan breakfast item in Tripura.
Prepared from fermented rice batter, these pancakes are cooked on a hot griddle until they turn golden brown.
They have a slightly tangy flavor due to fermentation and go well with chutneys or vegetable curries.
Chakwi makes for a perfect pick for those craving a gluten-free breakfast.
Soybean curry
Fermented soybean curry
Fermented soybean curry is another traditional food item that many people in Tripura consume for breakfast.
The soybeans are fermented to improve their taste before being prepared with spices such as turmeric, cumin, and coriander seeds.
This curry is typically accompanied by steamed rice or flatbreads for a wholesome beginning to the day.
Banana flower stir-fry
Banana flower stir-fry
Another nutritious vegan dish that has made its way into our breakfast list is banana flower stir-fry.
The banana flowers are chopped finely and sauteed with onions, garlic, and green chilies.
This deceptively simple, yet flavorful stir-fry can be enjoyed as a part of your morning meal, when eaten along with freshly made chapatis or parathas.