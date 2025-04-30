What's the story

Zucchini is one of those rare vegetables that can be turned into so many delicious things.

It's so mild and tender that it works perfectly for savory and sweet dishes alike.

If you want to add more veggies into your diet or simply try your hand at something different, these zucchini recipes will take you to a whole new culinary experience.

From savory fritters to sweet bread, there's something for everyone to relish.