Fennel seeds before bed? Here's why it works
What's the story
Fennel, a versatile herb, is garnering attention for its potential to improve sleep quality.
With its aromatic seeds and leaves, fennel has been a part of traditional medicine for centuries.
Its natural compounds are believed to promote relaxation and improve sleeping patterns.
Here are various ways fennel can be included in daily routines to support better sleep without resorting to synthetic aids.
Relaxation aid
Fennel tea before bedtime
Drinking fennel tea before hitting the sack might help calm your mind and body.
The warm drink can calm your digestive system, which is often associated with a better quality of sleep.
You can prepare fennel tea by steeping crushed seeds in hot water for about 10 minutes.
Having this herbal tea regularly might bring you a more restful night's sleep by curbing stress levels.
Scent therapy
Aromatherapy with fennel oil
Aromatherapy with fennel oil is another method that could help improve your sleep quality.
The essential oil derived from fennel seeds can be diffused in your bedroom, or added to a warm bath before going to sleep.
Inhaling the scent of fennel oil may induce relaxation and relieve tension, resulting in better sleep patterns over time.
Dietary inclusion
Incorporating fennel into meals
Adding fennel to meals might also help you sleep better, thanks to its nutritional properties.
Fennel contains magnesium and calcium, minerals known for their function in aiding muscle relaxation and nerve function.
Adding fresh or cooked fennel bulbs to salads or soups could provide these nutrients naturally, possibly helping those who struggle with insomnia.
Supplementary aid
Fennel supplements as an option
For those looking for concentrated benefits, fennel supplements also come in capsules or powders.
These provide a convenient option to include the herb's properties in your routine without making drastic dietary changes.
However, it is best to consult a healthcare professional before taking any supplement regimen to ensure safety and efficacy as per your individual needs.