Ever tasted malanga? Here's why you should
What's the story
Malanga, a nutty root vegetable, is a versatile ingredient in many cuisines.
From being the perfect potato substitute to lending its starchy goodness to create delicious dishes, malanga can be prepared in a variety of ways.
Here are five intriguing recipes that showcase the unique qualities of malanga and offer diverse culinary experiences.
Fritters
Malanga fritters delight
Malanga fritters are another popular snack that combines grated malanga with simple seasonings.
The mixture is shaped into small patties and fried till golden brown.
These fritters have a crispy outside and soft inside, making them an enjoyable treat for any occasion.
They can be served with dips or sauces of your choice to enhance the flavor further.
Soup
Creamy malanga soup
Creamy malanga soup makes for a comforting dish ideal for cooler days.
Just simmer chopped malanga with onions, garlic, and broth until tender to prepare a rich base that can be blended into a smooth consistency.
Adding cream or coconut milk makes the soup's texture richer while herbs like thyme or parsley deepen the flavor profile.
Mashed
Mashed malanga side dish
Mashed malanga makes for an excellent alternative to the classic mashed potatoes.
You can boil peeled malanga pieces until soft and mash it with butter and milk for creaminess.
Seasoning it with salt and pepper enhances its natural taste, while optional additions such as roasted garlic or chives provide extra layers of flavor.
Chips
Baked malanga chips
Baked malanga chips also make a healthier snack option than regular potato chips.
Thinly slice the malanga roots with a mandoline slicer or sharp knife, before tossing them in olive oil and seasoning lightly with salt.
Bake at moderate heat until crisped up nicely; these chips make great accompaniments alongside sandwiches or salads.
Roasted
Roasted malanga cubes
Roasting cubed pieces of peeled malangas gives you caramelized edges packed full of flavorsome goodness.
Toss cubes lightly coated in olive oil along with spices like paprika on baking sheets, then roast till tender inside yet crispy outside.
They make a perfect addition when paired alongside grilled vegetables during meals.