Tasty pine nut recipes to try today
What's the story
Pine nuts are those tiny seeds that pack a punch of flavor and nutrition.
Being rich in healthy fats, protein, and essential minerals, they make a great addition to anything you make.
Their buttery texture and subtle taste make them versatile for savory as well as sweet recipes.
Here are recipes featuring pine nuts that you should try to up your culinary repertoire.
Pesto delight
Classic basil pesto with pine nuts
Basil pesto is a classic sauce that really brings out the distinctive taste of pine nuts.
For this, blend some fresh basil leaves, garlic, Parmesan cheese, olive oil, and pine nuts until smooth.
This beautiful green sauce can be used to dress your pasta or spread on sandwiches for an added burst of flavor.
The medley of ingredients makes for a rich, refreshing taste.
Nutty greens
Spinach salad with pine nuts
A spinach salad with pine nuts gives you a refreshing combination of textures and flavors.
Toss fresh spinach leaves with toasted pine nuts, cherry tomatoes, red onions, and feta cheese. Drizzle with balsamic vinaigrette for the extra tanginess.
The crunch from the pine nuts balances the softness of the spinach while making this simple yet delicious salad more nutritious.
Veggie medley
Roasted vegetables with pine nuts
Roasting vegetables enhances their natural sweetness while adding depth to their flavors.
Toss your favorite vegetables like bell peppers, zucchini, carrots, or asparagus in olive oil and seasonings, and roast them in the oven until tender.
Just before serving, sprinkle the roasted veggies with toasted pine nuts for an added layer of nutty goodness.
Sweet treats
Pine nut cookies
Pine nut cookies are a delicious twist on regular cookies, thanks to the addition of these healthy seeds.
Combine flour, sugar, butter, vanilla extract, baking soda, and salt with finely chopped toasted pine nuts.
Roll the dough into balls and bake until the edges turn golden brown.
Cool down to relish their soft, chewy texture laced with the earthy nuttiness of pine nuts.
They're the perfect accompaniment for an afternoon tea/coffee break binge, guilt-free!