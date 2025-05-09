5 breathtaking hanging gardens to visit
What's the story
If you are a fan of nature and design, you must have heard of hanging gardens or hanging terraces.
These architectural marvels give an illusion of plants floating in the air and provide a much-needed escape from bustling urban life. They also exhibit the beauty of plant life in ways never imagined.
Let's check out five amazing hanging gardens across the globe.
Babylon
The Majestic Gardens of Babylon
The Hanging Gardens of Babylon are one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World.
Though their existence is debated among historians, they are believed to have been built in ancient Mesopotamia near modern-day Iraq.
Reportedly, these gardens were constructed by King Nebuchadnezzar II for his wife, who longed for the lush landscapes of her homeland.
The gardens had terraces filled with various plants and trees, creating a stunning visual spectacle.
Supertree Grove
Singapore's futuristic Supertree Grove
Located within Singapore's Gardens by the Bay, Supertree Grove is a modern-day rendition of hanging gardens.
These towering structures, ranging from 25 to 50 meters tall, are vertical gardens, home to over 162,000 plants of over 200 species.
The grove also has an elevated walkway giving a panoramic view of Marina Bay Sands and beyond.
Villa d'Este
Italy's enchanting Villa d'Este
Villa d'Este in Tivoli, Italy, is famous for its Renaissance architecture and extravagant terraced gardens.
Constructed in the sixteenth century by Cardinal Ippolito II d'Este, the UNESCO World Heritage site features fountains, waterfalls, and greenery on multiple levels.
Visitors can walk on winding paths decorated with statues, while taking in the stunning views over Rome's countryside.
High Line Park
New York City's elevated High Line park
High Line Park is a unique urban park constructed on a historic freight rail line elevated above Manhattan's streets in New York City.
Nearly two kilometers long winding through Chelsea neighborhood up to the Hudson Yards development area, the park showcases native plants as well as art installations.
They offer locals and tourists alike a peaceful green space in a crowded cityscape below them.
Inhotim
Brazil's lush Inhotim Botanical Garden
Inhotim Botanical Garden is a perfect blend of contemporary art and landscape design, set in Brumadinho, Brazil.
Covering a whopping 5,000 acres of land, it is Latin America's largest open-air museum!
With plenty of pavilions featuring works of famed artists like Olafur Eliasson and Yayoi Kusama, groomed trails take visitors through different ecosystems.
From Atlantic Forest to the Cerrado savanna regions, it's a memorable visit for nature lovers!