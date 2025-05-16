How to cook with jackfruit seeds
What's the story
Often discarded, Jackfruit seeds can give a unique texture and flavor to your dishes.
Loaded with protein, fiber, and other nutrients, these seeds are not just healthy but can also be used in multiple ways in the kitchen.
From savory curries to sweet desserts, you can whip up delectable dishes from Jackfruit seeds to please your taste buds.
Here are 5 ways to use Jackfruit seeds for a delicious twist.
Flavorful curry
Spicy jackfruit seed curry
Due to its rich taste and nutritional benefits, jackfruit seed curry is a popular dish in many regions.
The seeds are boiled until tender and then cooked with spices like turmeric, cumin, and coriander.
Coconut milk is often added for creaminess resulting in a flavorful curry that pairs well with rice or flatbreads.
This dish highlights the earthy flavor of the seeds while providing a hearty meal option.
Crunchy snack
Roasted jackfruit seed snack
Roasting jackfruit seeds turns them into a crunchy snack ideal for munching on all day long.
After boiling the seeds to soften them, they are seasoned with salt and spices and roasted till crispy.
This easy preparation method elevates their natural nutty taste, making them an amazing substitute for regular snacks such as chips or nuts.
Creamy dip
Jackfruit seed hummus
For all those who love dips and spreads, jackfruit seed hummus is an innovative take on the classic chickpea version.
The boiled seeds are blended with tahini, lemon juice, garlic, and olive oil until smooth.
This creamy dip retains the flavors of traditional hummus but adds a unique taste of jackfruit seeds.
It goes perfectly with vegetables or pita bread as an appetizer or snack.
Unique dessert
Sweet jackfruit seed dessert
Incorporating jackfruit seeds into desserts may sound odd, but it yields delicious treats like sweet puddings or halwa.
The boiled seeds are mashed and cooked with sugar or jaggery along with cardamom for aroma enhancement.
This mixture is then simmered until thickened into a pudding-like consistency that can be enjoyed warm or chilled, as per preference.
Quick stir-fry
Savory jackfruit seed stir-fry
This quick stir-fry with jackfruit seeds is a flavorsome weeknight meal option.
Boiled slices of these nutritious gems are tossed along with colorful veggies like bell peppers and onions in hot oil flavored with ginger-garlic paste; soy sauce adds depth and sesame oil gives aromatic notes, making this wholesome dish served over steaming bowls generously filled with fluffy white rice.