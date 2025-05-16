What's the story

Often discarded, Jackfruit seeds can give a unique texture and flavor to your dishes.

Loaded with protein, fiber, and other nutrients, these seeds are not just healthy but can also be used in multiple ways in the kitchen.

From savory curries to sweet desserts, you can whip up delectable dishes from Jackfruit seeds to please your taste buds.

Here are 5 ways to use Jackfruit seeds for a delicious twist.