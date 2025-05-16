These ancient grains make our meals healthier: Here's how
Ancient grains have been a staple in diets for thousands of years, providing nutritional benefits that are increasingly appreciated in modern vegetarian meals.
Not only are these grains rich in essential nutrients, but they also add unique flavors and textures to dishes.
As more people seek plant-based options, ancient grains provide a versatile and wholesome foundation for meals.
Here, we explore five ancient grains energizing vegetarian cuisine today.
Quinoa: The protein powerhouse
Often praised for its high protein content, quinoa makes an excellent choice for vegetarians looking to increase their protein intake.
It includes all nine essential amino acids, which is rare for plant foods.
Quinoa is also high in fiber and minerals like magnesium and iron.
Its mild flavor makes it versatile for use in anything between salads and main courses.
Amaranth: The nutrient-rich seed
Amaranth, another ancient grain, is known for its impressive nutrient profile.
In particular, it is quite rich in calcium and iron, which help promote bone health and oxygen transport in the body.
Amaranth's slightly nutty taste makes it an excellent addition to soups or as a porridge base.
Its versatility goes far beyond to be used as flour for baking gluten-free goods.
Millet: The heart-healthy grain
Millet is also one of the healthiest grains. It is heart-healthy and rich in magnesium, which regulates blood pressure levels.
The grain also provides antioxidants that promote good health by fighting oxidative stress.
Millet's subtle sweetness complements both savory and sweet dishes, making it a perfect choice for breakfast bowls or pilafs.
Farro: The ancient wheat variety
Farro provides a chewy texture and nutty flavor that elevates many vegetarian dishes, be it risottos or salads.
It is fiber-rich, which is good for digestion while giving you complex carbohydrates needed for a sustained release of energy during the day without spiking blood sugar levels.
Teff: The tiny grain with big benefits
Teff may be small, but it comes with some major nutritional benefits, including high protein and vitamin C (rare among grains).
It also has resistant starch, which is great for gut health by encouraging the growth of healthy bacteria inside the intestines.
This results in better digestion processes overall. Regular consumption over time can make these results noticeable, improving gut health and digestion after some weeks of consistent intake.