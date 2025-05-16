What's the story

Ancient grains have been a staple in diets for thousands of years, providing nutritional benefits that are increasingly appreciated in modern vegetarian meals.

Not only are these grains rich in essential nutrients, but they also add unique flavors and textures to dishes.

As more people seek plant-based options, ancient grains provide a versatile and wholesome foundation for meals.

Here, we explore five ancient grains energizing vegetarian cuisine today.