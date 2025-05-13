Why herbal teas deserve a place in your routine
Herbal teas have been loved since centuries, providing a natural way to improve daily wellness.
These caffeine-free drinks are prepared from different plants, flowers, and spices, each with its own health benefits.
Using herbal teas in your routine can be a simple yet effective step to improve your overall well-being.
From aiding digestion to promoting relaxation, herbal teas can offer a range of benefits that can easily be added to any lifestyle.
Calmness
Chamomile tea for relaxation
Chamomile tea is known for its calming effects. This herbal drink is commonly consumed to relax and enhance sleep quality.
The antioxidants in chamomile help calm stress and relax the nervous system.
Having chamomile tea before going to bed can help you sleep better by relaxing the body and mind from tension and anxiety.
Digestive aid
Peppermint tea for digestion
Peppermint tea is popular for promoting digestive health.
The menthol in peppermint leaves can relax the muscles of the gastrointestinal tract, relieving symptoms like bloating and indigestion.
Drinking peppermint tea regularly may also relieve discomfort caused by irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), making it a healthy addition to your diet.
Immune support
Ginger tea for immunity boost
Ginger tea is also celebrated for its immune-boosting properties.
Rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, ginger can help strengthen the body's defenses against common illnesses like colds and flu.
Drinking ginger tea regularly may also help reduce inflammation. It improves circulation, contributing to the maintenance of overall health.
Cardiovascular benefits
Hibiscus tea for heart health
Hibiscus tea has possible heart health benefits owing to its rich antioxidants.
According to studies, hibiscus may reduce blood pressure levels when consumed regularly as a part of a healthy diet.
Furthermore, hibiscus has also been associated with a better cholesterol profile by raising good cholesterol (HDL) and lowering bad cholesterol (LDL).
Antioxidant power
Rooibos tea as an antioxidant source
Rooibos tea is rich in antioxidants that fight off free radicals in the body, possibly minimizing oxidative stress and decreasing the risk of chronic diseases over the years.
Unlike most other teas, rooibos has no caffeine or tannins, making it appropriate even during pregnancy or breastfeeding phases without affecting iron absorption or sleep pattern when taken moderately through one's day-to-day life activities.