Add these whole grains to your daily meals
Whole grains are a vegetarian's best friend, packed with nutrients and versatility in meals.
They are a great source of vitamins, minerals, and fiber, which are all important for your health.
Including whole grains in your diet can amp up the nutrition quotient of your meals while also making them more textured and flavorsome.
Here are five must-have whole grains to improve your vegetarian cooking.
Quinoa
Quinoa: The protein powerhouse
Quinoa is a complete protein source as it contains all nine essential amino acids.
It is also gluten-free and loaded with fiber, iron, magnesium, and manganese.
Its nutty flavor makes it a great base for salads or as a side dish.
Quinoa cooks easily in under 15 minutes and can be incorporated in a variety of recipes from breakfast bowls to hearty stews.
Brown rice
Brown rice: A versatile staple
Brown rice has its bran layer intact, making it healthier than white rice.
It's fiber-rich, and high in selenium, magnesium, and B vitamins.
Its chewy consistency goes well with stir-fries or curries.
Though it is a little long to cook than white rice—around 45 minutes—the nutritional benefits are worth it.
Barley
Barley: Heart-healthy grain
Known for its high beta-glucan content, barley helps lower cholesterol levels. It also provides selenium, phosphorus, copper, and manganese.
With its chewy consistency and mild flavor profile (similar to pasta/rice dishes when cooked well-about 30 minutes), barley works great in soups or as a salad ingredient.
Millet
Millet: Gluten-free option
Millet makes a great gluten-free grain option for anyone with dietary restrictions such as celiac disease.
This ancient grain is packed with magnesium, phosphorus, and zinc- the three elements you need every day.
Its mild flavor goes really well with vegetables, spices, and herbs, making it the ideal choice for pilafs and casseroles.
It usually cooks within 25 minutes, making it a nutritious versatile option.