Sacha inchi: An underrated superfood you need to try
What's the story
Sacha inchi, commonly called the Inca peanut, is becoming the latest superfood trend owing to its impressive nutritional value.
Found in the Amazon rainforest, this plant-based nutrition is packed with a host of health benefits.
Loaded with nutrients, sacha inchi seeds are replete with omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and antioxidants.
As more people turn to nature to boost their diet and health, sacha inchi comes as a handy and beneficial option.
Omega-3 benefits
Rich source of omega-3 fatty acids
Sacha inchi seeds make an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are essential to keep your heart healthy.
These essential fats reduce inflammation and the risk of chronic diseases.
Unlike many other plant-based sources, sacha inchi offers higher concentrations of omega-3s, which makes it ideal for anyone looking to up their intake without resorting to supplements.
Protein power
High protein content for muscle health
For those looking for plant-based source of protein, sacha inchi has an incredible offering.
With nearly 27% protein by weight, these seeds contain all nine essential amino acids required for muscle repair and growth.
This makes them especially attractive for vegetarians and vegans looking for alternative sources of complete proteins.
Antioxidant boost
Antioxidant properties for cellular protection
Sacha inchi is also rich in antioxidants like vitamin E and beta-sitosterol that help protect cells from oxidative stress.
These compounds neutralize free radicals that may damage cells over time.
By including sacha inchi in your diet regularly, you may support your body's natural defense mechanisms against environmental stressors.
Fiber benefits
Supports digestive health with fiber
The high fiber content of sacha inchi seeds helps in digesting food by ensuring regular bowel movements and preventing constipation.
Dietary fiber also makes you feel full after meals, which can help you achieve your weight management goals.
Especially when clubbed with a balanced diet plan emphasizing whole foods intake instead of processed ones alone.