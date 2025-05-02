What's the story

Sacha inchi, commonly called the Inca peanut, is becoming the latest superfood trend owing to its impressive nutritional value.

Found in the Amazon rainforest, this plant-based nutrition is packed with a host of health benefits.

Loaded with nutrients, sacha inchi seeds are replete with omega-3 fatty acids, protein, and antioxidants.

As more people turn to nature to boost their diet and health, sacha inchi comes as a handy and beneficial option.