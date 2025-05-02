Why water might not be the ultimate hydrator
What's the story
Water is often praised as the best solution for hydration, but recent studies indicate it might not be the ultimate hydrator.
Sure, water is critical for life, but there are other beverages and foods that can provide more effective hydration.
Here's why water might not always be the best choice, and what other alternatives could provide better hydration benefits.
Electrolytes
Electrolyte-rich drinks offer more
Sometimes, electrolyte-rich drinks can hydrate better than plain water.
These drinks are packed with minerals such as sodium, potassium, and magnesium, which help keep the body fluid-balanced.
When you sweat out while exercising or on a hot day, you lose electrolytes with water. Replenishing these lost electrolytes can improve hydration levels more effectively than simply drinking water.
Milk benefits
Milk as a hydration option
Thanks to its natural balance of carbohydrates, proteins, and fats, milk has been found to be an excellent hydrator.
It also contains electrolytes such as calcium and potassium, which help in retaining fluids.
Studies have found that milk can keep you hydrated longer than plain water because it empties from the stomach at a slower rate.
Fruit hydration
Fruits with high water content
We all know how refreshing fruits such as watermelon, cucumber, and oranges are, but did you know they also pack a punch of water, vitamins, and antioxidants?
These fruits not only satiate your thirst but also help keep you healthy by providing you with essential nutrients.
Including these fruits with a high water content in your daily diet can increase your fluid intake manifold and benefit you in many ways.
Coconut water
Coconut water's natural advantage
Coconut water is another alternative, famous for its hydrating properties owing to its natural electrolyte content.
It contains potassium, sodium, and magnesium in quantities similar to sports drinks but without added sugars or artificial ingredients.
Coconut water is often recommended for rehydration after physical activities or illnesses with dehydration.