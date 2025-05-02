Swiss railways: Best train routes for stunning views
What's the story
You can explore the mesmerizing beauty of Switzerland through its extensive rail network.
Famous for punctuality and efficiency, the Swiss trains make for a peaceful way to witness the country's mind-blowing beauty.
From snow-covered mountains to placid lakes, these rail tracks guarantee an incredible sightseeing experience.
Be it your first time or you're a seasoned traveler, these peaceful rail routes are relaxing and rewarding.
Glacier Express
The Glacier Express experience
The Glacier Express is one of Switzerland's most famous train journeys, connecting Zermatt and St. Moritz. This route takes you through the heart of the Swiss Alps, offering breathtaking views of mountain peaks and deep valleys.
The journey lasts approximately eight hours, providing ample time to soak in the scenery from panoramic windows.
It's an ideal choice for those looking to witness Switzerland's alpine beauty in comfort.
Bernina Express
Scenic Bernina Express route
The Bernina Express provides yet another breathtaking route through the Swiss Alps, going from Chur to Italy's Tirano.
The journey is famous for its breathtaking views and engineering wonders such as the Landwasser Viaduct.
The train traverses 196 bridges and goes through 55 tunnels on the four-hour ride.
Travelers can enjoy sights of glaciers, alpine meadows, and idyllic villages on this UNESCO World Heritage-listed line.
GoldenPass Line
GoldenPass Line Adventure
Connecting Lucerne with Montreux through Interlaken, the GoldenPass Line provides a medley of lakeshores, rolling hillsides, and more.
You get to witness three different gauge types as you hop from one train to another on this journey.
From Lake Geneva's shores to stunning vineyard views near Montreux, the highlights are plenty. It is ideal for people who want to explore multiple regions in one go.
Travel tips
Tips for traveling by train in Switzerland
When planning your Swiss train travels, consider buying a Swiss Travel Pass for unlimited travel on consecutive days on various modes of transport, including buses and boats as well as trains, at discounted rates compared with individual tickets.
You can also buy tickets separately for each trip taken without any pass option available beforehand, if desired otherwise too (potentially still possible), though not always necessarily recommended, depending upon specific circumstances involved each time.