What's the story

Roasted chickpeas are quickly becoming the go-to replacement for processed chips.

The crunchy legumes are a joy to munch on, thanks to their satisfying texture and flavor.

Unlike chips, roasted chickpeas are nutrient-dense and can be flavored easily with different seasonings.

Here are some benefits of opting for roasted chickpeas instead of processed chips, focusing on their nutrition, versatility, and cost-effectiveness.