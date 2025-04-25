Try these street breakfast bowls if you haven't already
What's the story
Street food gives a unique insight into the culinary traditions of a region, and breakfast bowls are no different.
Across the world, vegetarian street breakfast bowls make for a delicious start of the day with their diverse flavors and ingredients.
They are not just cheap but also highlight local produce and cooking techniques.
From Asia to Europe, these vegetarian delights give an authentic taste of culture and tradition.
Indian delight
India's poha: A flavorful rice dish
Poha is another popular breakfast dish in India, prepared from flattened rice.
It is usually cooked with turmeric, mustard seeds, curry leaves and garnished with fresh coriander and lemon juice.
This light, yet filling meal is often served with sev or peanuts for added texture.
The simplicity of poha makes it an ideal street food option that can be enjoyed on-the-go while exploring bustling Indian markets.
Vietnamese comfort
Vietnam's chao chay: A comforting rice porridge
Chao chay or traditional Vietnamese rice porridge, gives you warmth and comfort in every bite.
Simmered rice until creamy, this dish is flavored with ginger, soy sauce, and topped with fresh herbs like cilantro or green onions.
Chao chay is often served as breakfast on chilly mornings, providing nourishment without being heavy.
Italian freshness
Italy's Caprese bowl: Freshness in every bite
The Caprese bowl marries classic Italian flavors in a refreshing dish.
It includes ripe tomatoes, mozzarella cheese alternatives (like tofu/cashew cheese for vegetarians who don't eat dairy), basil leaves, olive oil, and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar over a quinoa base instead of the bread slices commonly used in salads.
This makes for the perfect balance of taste, healthiness, and convenience when consumed at streetside cafes across Italy in summers, especially!
Mexican hearty
Mexico's frijoles de la olla: Hearty bean stew
Frijoles de la Olla, or "beans from the pot," is a Mexican stew prepared with tender pinto beans and spices such as cumin, garlic, onion, bay leaf, salt, and pepper.
It's garnished with crumbled queso fresco, avocado slices, and lime wedges. Served with warm tortillas, it's a delightful meal any time of day.
Locals and tourists swear by this dish for an authentic experience in Mexico's vibrant cities.