Often overlooked, pumpkin seeds are a powerhouse of nutrients and flavor.

These tiny seeds pack a punch with their rich content of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

They can be easily incorporated into various dishes adding both texture and nutritional value.

Apart from their culinary uses, pumpkin seeds offer several health benefits making them worth considering in your daily diet.

Here are some insights into the surprising advantages of these versatile seeds.